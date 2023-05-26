Five People Shot In Downtown Baltimore During Midday Argument Near Lexington Market: Police

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, members of the Baltimore Police Department were called to the intersection of Eutaw Street and Saratoga Street, where there was a report of shots fired with multiple victims in the area.

Police say that a group of people were walking in the 200 block of Saratoga Street on Friday afternoon when an argument broke out, leading to shots fired, leaving five with gunshot wounds.

The victims' ages were between 38 and the mid 60s, and each suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately released by the police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

