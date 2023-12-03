Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 53°

Firefighter Injured Battling Two-Alarm Blaze In Baltimore County (Photos)

One firefighter was hospitalized - and since released - on Sunday morning battling a two-alarm blaze that broke out in a Parkville building.

One firefighter was injured in the blaze.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
Zak Failla
Shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, crews were called to the 9300 block of Harford Road, where there was a partial collapse that led to lane closures in the area as firefighters worked to corral the flames that broke out inside the building. 

Officials say that on firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The fire was deemed under control by 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

No other injuries were reported. 

It is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.

