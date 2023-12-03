Firefighter Injured Battling Two-Alarm Blaze In Baltimore County (Photos)

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, crews were called to the 9300 block of Harford Road, where there was a partial collapse that led to lane closures in the area as firefighters worked to corral the flames that broke out inside the building.

Officials say that on firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The fire was deemed under control by 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

No other injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.

