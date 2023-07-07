FBI Seeking To Exhume Body Of Woman Slain 54 Years Ago, Featured In Netflix Doc

The FBI is seeking an order to exhume her body, Kurt Wolfgang, the executive director of the Maryland Crime Victim's Resource Center said.

Malecki was 20 years old on Nov. 11, 1969, when she disappeared. Malecki was found dead two days later at Fort Meade, and is buried at Loudon Park National Cemetery in Baltimore.

Her case remains unsolved.

In 2017, Netflix released "The Keepers", a documentary that connects Malecki's murder to the murder of religious sister Catherine Cesnik, who suspected a priest of sexual abuse.

"The family is very excited," Wolfgang said. "They've been trying to get some attention for this for many decades. They are excited there is some movement."

Wolfgang said the FBI has been tightlipped as to why it wants to exhume the body, but believes it because they have a solid lead.

"This is probably not trivial," Wolfgang said. "The Malecki family has never given up."

An autopsy conducted after Malecki's murder indicated a human hair on the body that was not Malecki's, Wolfgang said.

