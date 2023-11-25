Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In Parkville Under Investigation: Maryland AG

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Maple Avenue in Parkville to investigate a reported domestic disturbance.

Police say that the officer called to the scene heard gunshots fired inside the home and a woman screaming, and when officers approached the area, a man opened the front door and fired a weapon, prompting three to return fire, killing the man.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a woman dead inside the home, and a handgun was recovered from the man who was shot by officers.

The incident is now under investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's Office, which is expected to release the name of the man and woman once the investigation reaches its conclusion.

Officials noted that the involved officers were wearing body cameras, which recorded the fatal incident. The AG's Independent Investigations Division is expected to release the footage within 20 days.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

