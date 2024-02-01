Family Rallying Behind Grandfather Who Lost Boat, Home In Baltimore Marina Fire

On Wednesday afternoon, the Baltimore Fire Department was called into action to battle a fast-moving blaze that torched two 55-foot vessels at the Anchorage Marina in Canton.

Fire crews were able to corral the flames and limit the damage to the two docked boats, but not before one sank and the other suffered extensive damage.

No injuries were reported; however, the damage was not limited to just the boats.

Bill Zwingelberg, who lost his wife in 2022 after a battle with Parkinson's, moved from South Dakota to Baltimore to live on a boat with his forever friend, Ragnar (also known as Rags), a callback to better days when the couple would take to the seas and sail up and down the East Coast, according to his granddaughter.

"Grandpa and grandma used to own a boat and sail all over from Maine to the Bahamas in their younger years, and I think it was a way for him to reconnect with her while also being closer to his East Coast family," she said.

"His boat, named Lakota, became his Maryland residence in 2023; grandpa poured his life savings into fixing the boat up and making it feel like any other house should: like a home."

That home is now sitting in the bottom of the harbor, though they were able to escape before the explosion.

"My grandfather has lost his home, clothes, favorite wine glasses; but most importantly his life savings, which went into the boat, and more than 50 years worth of memories in paintings, pictures and other belongings."

The family is now rallying support from the community as they work to move forward, raising funds to help clean up the boat fire - which includes lifting it out of the water to be removed - and the cleanup efforts.

"As a family we understand that the world is full of unknowns and that not everyone is in a position to help, so for those that can we are so incredibly grateful; for those that cannot, we truly thank you for taking the time to read this and if you’re able to share that would be a huge help as well."

Those interested in donating to the family's cause can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.