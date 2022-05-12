'One Of Our Best Shoots:' Baltimore Gun Club Hosting Annual Trap Shoot For Paralyzed Vets

One local gun club in Baltimore County is hosting an event later this spring to help those who were injured in the line of combat.

The Carney Rod and Gun Club in Parkville is hosting their Annual Keith Lewis Memorial Trap Shoot Fundraiser benefitting the Paralyzed Veterans of America from June 4-5.

The PVA's sole mission is to empower our brave men and women to regain what they fought for: their freedom and independence, as stated on their website.

Despite the pandemic putting a slight decline on the event's attendance, Bill Davis of the Carney Rod and Gun Club says they're just as excited as ever to welcome back participants.

"This is a shoot that the club looks forward to every year. It's one of our best shoots," says Davis.

The Club has hosted the competition since 2004, thanks to the inspiration of Keith Lewis. Lewis began his involvement with the PVA as a basketball player, and as an avid hunter joined the trap shooting league.

Noticing the lack of shoots in the Capitol region, he introduced the PVA to the Carney Rod and Gun Club, sparking the annual competition. The competition was officially named after Lewis when he passed in 2006, according to Davis.

The event welcomes around 40-60 people who watch or compete, and the PVA brings in 5-10 members. The event is more than just the competition, but is about the camaraderie and experience, say PVA officials.

"It's one of the most rewarding shoots we ever do. It's very inspiring," says Jean Greb of the Carney Rod and Gun trap committee

The competition is open to the public, with proceeds going toward the trap shooting league for the Colonial Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Registration for the event is open up until the start of the competition. Anyone interested in competing or supporting the Colonial Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America is invited to join. More information can be found on the Carney Rod Club's website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.