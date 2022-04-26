Baltimore's McDonogh School Debuts 'Memorial To Those Enslaved And Freed'

The McDonogh School in Ownings Mills was planning a memorial to recognize and honor the enslaved people of John McDonogh for almost two years.

Last week, that plan officially solidified with the school's "Memorial to Those Enslaved and Freed" dedication ceremony held on Tuesday, April 18.

Students, faculty, trustees and guests were ushered into the ceremony with traditional African drums and addressed by several keynote speakers to mark the historic moment.

“This is a significant occasion in our School’s history," said Head of School Dave Farace ‘87. "It is the culmination of one journey and the beginning of another— one that will be ongoing."

The memorial was first conceptualized when some teachers wanted to honor the men, women and children whose labor contributed to John McDonogh's wealth, the school wrote on its website.

Farace said this journey was spearheaded by now retired second-grade teacher Nancy Lewis about 17 years ago.

Designed by retired Art Department Chair Oletha Devane, the memorial serves as a place for the McDonogh community to contemplate the difficult history of slavery.

“McDonogh is an institution that remembers, and it is our moral imperative to honor and remember the enslaved people whose labor made our school possible,” Farace said.

"I hope that everyone in our school community will spend time here and remember those whose forced labor paved the way for each one of us to make a positive difference in the world," he continued.

You can read more about the ceremony by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.