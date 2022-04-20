Baltimore AFRAM Coming Back In Full Swing Just In Time For Juneteenth

One of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast is set to come back in full swing after the pandemic derailed it for two years.

AFRAM announced it will be returning to Druid Park for the first fully in-person event since 2019. This year's celebration will be held Juneteenth Weekend, June 18-19, from 12-8 p.m. on both days.

Headliners for the event include Ne-Yo, The O'Jays, Romiti, El DeBarge, Yung Bleu and Le'Andria Johnson.

Applications are also open for festival vendors, volunteers and local artists looking to make an appearance. More information about the festival can be found online or by following AFRAM on social media.

