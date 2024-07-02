Xzavier J. Logan, Jr., 25, is facing attempted murder and other charges after being caught with a weapon during a traffic stop and then dragging an officer attempting to detain him, according to police on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before midnight on Sunday, an officer stopped Logan in the 3300 block of McShane Way in Dundalk, and while speaking with him, a weapon was found sitting between his legs.

Logan was ordered to put his hands on his head, which he did not do, instead kicking the car into gear and dragging one of the officers before subsequently crashing.

During the incident, police say that one officer fired his weapon, though Logan was not struck.

Following the crash, investigators say that Logan fled on foot before being put down by a Taser-like device and taken into custody.

Two officers and Logan were all taken to area hospitals for treatment of various injuries and have since been released. Two handguns, one with a high-capacity magazine, were recovered, along with an auto sear switch from his vehicle.

Additionally, officers recovered a large amount of drugs and more than $15,000 in cash.

Logan was charged with attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, along with drug and weapon offenses.

He's being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center as of Tuesday, July 2.

