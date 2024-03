RELATED: 2 Rescued, More Missing In Baltimore's Key Bridge Collapse

The restrictions surround five nautical miles of the Baltimore Vortac and have an altitude up to and including 2000 feet MSL, or “mean sea level.”

See the map below from the FAA:

“Do not interfere with rescue operations,” said the FAA.

Two people had been rescued from the water as of around 10:20 a.m.

“If you fly, emergency response operations cannot.”

