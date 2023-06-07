Drivers Involved Involved In Fatal I-695 Crash In MD That Killed Six Workers Indicted: Police

Lisa Adrienne Lea, 54, of Randallstown, and Melachi Duane Brown, 20, of Baltimore, are facing a host of charges for their roles in the fatal crash in March.

New details have been released by Maryland State Police as they continue their probe into the fatal Baltimore Beltway crash that killed the six workers.

The day after the crash, on Thursday, March 23, the six victims of the fatal crash were positively identified by state police investigators, hours after they laid out the details of the events leading up to the fatal incident.

The victims were identified as:

Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel;

Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick;

Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick;

Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge;

Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge;

Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

According to investigators, Lea was driving in the middle lane of the Beltway at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, when she attempted to change lanes, clipping a Volkswagen being driven by Brown, whose vehicle had broken down.

The investigation determined that Lea’s Acura may have struck the front corner panel on the passenger side of the Volkswagen, which had become disabled. That caused her to lose control of the car, sending her crashing into the work zone.

Lea was transported by an ambulance to Shock Trauma, where she was treated for injuries sustained in the crash. She was the only person in the Acura at the time. Brown was uninjured.

All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Baltimore County Fire Department medical personnel.

Lea surrendered herself into custody to Maryland State Police on Wednesday, June 7, when she was charged with:

Six counts of manslaughter;

Six counts of negligent homicide;

Six counts of causing the death of a vulnerable individual while operating a motor vehicle;

Driving under the influence;

Conducting an unsafe lane change;

Speeding;

Failure to control speed to avoid a collision;

Following a vehicle too closely;

Negligent driving;

Aggressive driving.

Brown was arrested and charged with:

Six counts of manslaughter;

Six counts of negligent homicide;

Six counts of causing the death of a vulnerable individual while operating a motor vehicle;

Conducting an unsafe lane change;

Speeding;

Failure to control speed to avoid a collision;

Following a vehicle too closely;

Negligent driving;

Aggressive driving.

Once the Maryland State Police Crash Team completed its investigation, the findings were submitted to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, which determined the appropriate charges in this case.

