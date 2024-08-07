Driver Who Dragged Police Officer During Baltimore Traffic Stop Gets Max Prison Sentence

Joseph Daniel Black, who dragged Sgt. Kenneth Ramberg during a vehicle stop in 2022 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentenced allowed by law.

Black was convicted of second-degree assault at a re-trial in June following a hung jury in December 2023 at his initial trial.

According to prosecutors, shortly after 8 p.m. on June 28, 2022, Ramberg conducted a traffic stop in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue, and as he approached the driver's side, with the sergeant's partner on the other side of the vehicle.

Ramberg discreetly alerted his partner that he observed a firearm on the floor of the driver's vehicle, and when he asked Black to step out to further investigate, he kicked the vehicle into gear and drove off with him hanging on the inside of the driver's side door for at least two blocks.

The officer was then forcibly dislodged from the vehicle after the driver crossed over the double yellow line and side-swiped a parked car on the side.

Ramberg was rushed to the Shock Trauma Emergency Center for treatment of multiple broken bones and a head wound. He was listed in serious condition and unconscious following the crash and faced a lengthy road to recovery.

Black was identified by the driver after handing off his license and registration to the officers during the traffic stop, and he was later arrested.

"I applaud Felony Division Chief Twila Driggins for doing everything she can to achieve justice for Sgt. Ramberg, whose life is forever changed by the injuries he sustained as a direct result of this defendant's violent and reckless actions," Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates stated.

"Our dedicated police officers put their lives at risk every single day for the sake of our city. It is the privilege of this office to fight for justice on their behalf."

