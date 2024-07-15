Driver Busted With Heroin, Mushrooms, Ecstasy During Stop In Baltimore: State Police

City resident Dwayne Purdie, Jr., 31, was arrested during an early morning traffic stop on July 14 after being spotted by troopers driving questionably, according to authorities.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Purdie was stopped in a Honda Accord that was heading east on the Inner Loop of I-695 near Green Spring Avenue in Timonium for the suspected DUI.

Police say that during the stop, troopers were tipped off that drugs were present in the car, and a K9 led to the discovery of suspected cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, ecstasy, and heroin.

Purdie was charged with felony drug distribution, two counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl/heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Baltimore County Detention Center and later released.

