Drive-By Shooters Apprehended For White Marsh Attempted Murder, Crash: County Police

Michael A. Carthen, and a 17-year-old minor are facing a host of charges following a weeks-long investigation into a reported assault, authorities announced on Thursday, April 27.

Police say that on Monday, April 10, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the 8200 block of Perry Hall Boulevard, where there was a reported assault.

Once at the scene, officers found a man - whose name has not been released - suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to officials. He was rushed to an area hospital and survived from his injuries.

The investigation into the shooting determined that on the night of the shooting, the two suspects pulled up alongside the victim’s car on White Marsh Boulevard Between Bel Air Road and Perry Hall Boulevard, and opened fire.

Multiple bullets were shot into the driver’s side window, causing the victim to crash.

Officials made note that the initial investigation reported that the shooting happened on mall property, but the victim was actually driven to a local restaurant to seek assistance.

Carthen and the teen are facing multiple charges, including:

Attempted murder;

Assault;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

Both are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

