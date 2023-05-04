Don't Forget: Metro Subway System To Close This Weekend In MD For Comms Upgrade: MTA

All stations on the Metro Subway system will be closed for several days in May to allow crews MTA to "complete key work for a new communications system that will provide a safer, more reliable subway for years to come.”

The closure is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 5 before reopening at 5 a.m. on Monday, My 8 for the morning commute.

While the subways are down, a bus bridge will operate between all Metro subway stations every 30 minutes during normal service hours.

According to officials, the work was specifically scheduled for a weekend with fewer local events to minimize the disruption for subway riders. The wide-ranging closure also allows the MTA to avoid multiple instances of single-tracking on different occasions.

They stated that “the new train communications system will provide riders with an enhanced transit experience by allowing more accurate control of train movement on the Metro Subway system.

To prepare for its installation, crews will be conducting comprehensive surveys of the train tunnels, which will be used to provide more detailed information regarding signals, switches, and interlockings.

During the closure, MTA crews will also be testing select hardware regarding train movements in and out of rail yards. The work will eventually conclude with new rail cars throughout the Metro subway system.

“The installation of our new communications-based train control system will provide riders with the state-of-the-art rail communications system our customers deserve,” Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold said.

“As always, improved safety and reliability take top priority in every decision we make to enhance the transit rider’s experience.”

