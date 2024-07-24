Parris Harris, 19, has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Desmond Gardner in January 2023 following a three-day trial earlier this month.

According to prosecutors, on Jan. 26, 2023, Gardner was ambushed by three people - including Harris - who fired more than 20 shots at him in the 3400 block of Spelman Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.

They noted that Gardner was unarmed and shot in the back as he was about to enter an apartment building where his daughter was waiting.

"This was a young father whose life was struck down just steps away from seeing his daughter and now she is forced to grow up without him," Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said.

"I can only hope that this verdict brings some solace to her and her family," he continued. "We will hold you accountable for the violence, misery, fear, and pain you cause."

Investigators say that detectives reviewed Harris' phone, which led to the discovery of multiple photographs of him wearing "distinctive clothing" that matched one of the shooters in the video.

"The jury heard from multiple members of the FBI who participated in the investigation," prosecutors said."

An expert in historical cellular record analysis also testified that Harris’ cellphone location indicated that the device was traveling from Harris’ residence in West Baltimore toward Cherry Hill shortly before the murder."

Harris was convicted by a jury on all counts after just five hours of deliberation.

Charges included first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a minor, and wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said that the "conviction is a true testament to our ongoing partnerships to identify those responsible for violence in our communities and hold them accountable."

Harris is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

