Death Of Baltimore Paramedic, 38, Under Investigation: Police

Shaney R. Warehime Gohl’s death was announced by the Baltimore City Fire Department on Thursday, Feb. 15, prompting an immediate outpour of condolences and support from local emergency crews and community members.

Baltimore Police Department Det. Freddie Talbert tells Daily Voice that officers were called to an address on Light Street just before 2:25 a.m. for reports of a non-breather, later identified as Gohl.

Police arrived and saw off-duty firemen performing CPR before rushing her to Shock Trauma, the detective said.

Investigators spoke with a witness who confirmed that she had been with Gohl and another friend at a bar called The Night Shift earlier that evening and had left around 1:30 a.m., Talbert said.

The witness told investigators that Gohl “had consumed alcohol at the level that she needed assistance to exit the vehicle,” the detective added.

As they were helping her, the two witnesses say they realized that the paramedic was no longer breathing, and she was taken to the Critical Care Resuscitation Unit in a stable but critical condition.

The paramedic’s death is under investigation by homicide detectives but it is not a homicide investigation, Talbert said, noting that they probe every death and serious assault case that could result in death.

Meanwhile, numerous tributes flooded social media following the death of the devoted paramedic:

“Shaney was one of the most caring, compassionate individuals I’ve ever met,” reads one of several tributes.

“Her loss will not only reverberate throughout the fire department, but throughout the entire city that she served.”

Funeral services were pending arrangement.

