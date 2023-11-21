Dead Body Found In Baltimore Woods Near Park, Elementary School, Police Say (Developing)

Shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, police say that officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to a wooded area in the 2500 block of North Dukeland Street, where passersby found an unresponsive man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The body was found near Hanlon Park, Gwynns Falls Elementary School, and Bard High School Early College Baltimore. It has since been taken to the Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy to determine the man's ID and exact cause of death.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

