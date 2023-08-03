Dance Break: Video Of Maryland Troopers Doing 'Cupid Shuffle' Spreads Joy

Maryland State Police has moves.

A video of Maryland troopers doing the "Cupid Shuffle" with community members during National Night Out is getting lots of love.

The video posted Thursday, Aug. 3 had been seen more than 5,000 times, and was garnering comments of support from the community.

"Just love it," one person wrote. "Should be more of this."

"There ya go MSP Troopers," another said.

"You guys are awesome."

It wasn't immediately clear where the video was taken or who the dancers, err, troopers in the video are.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.