Overcast 75°

SHARE

Dance Break: Video Of Maryland Troopers Doing 'Cupid Shuffle' Spreads Joy

Down down, do your thang!

Maryland State Police troopers doing the "Cupid Shuffle" during National Night Out.
Maryland State Police troopers doing the "Cupid Shuffle" during National Night Out. Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Maryland State Police has moves.

A video of Maryland troopers doing the "Cupid Shuffle" with community members during National Night Out is getting lots of love.

The video posted Thursday, Aug. 3 had been seen more than 5,000 times, and was garnering comments of support from the community.

"Just love it," one person wrote. "Should be more of this."

"There ya go MSP Troopers," another said.

"You guys are awesome."

It wasn't immediately clear where the video was taken or who the dancers, err, troopers in the video are.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE