The two-vehicle collision occurred on the northbound side at exit 59, Eastern Avenue/MD-150 shortly after 11 a.m., according to MDOTSHA.

The crash closed both off-ramps on the right side, as well as one of five traffic lanes as Baltimore Firefighters responded.

All southbound lanes were open.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

