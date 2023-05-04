Cops Indicted For Selling Drugs, Fatal Crash In Separate Cases In MD: State's Attorney

Officers Cejus Watson and Alexis Acosta are being prosecuted by the agency’s Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit for charges that range from manslaughter to theft.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announced on Thursday, May 4, that a grand jury indicted Watson for theft and misconduct in office after he was charged with distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substances last year.

The officer allegedly stole payroll funds and left his post while on the clock to make a drug deal in Reistertown.

Acosta is facing even more charges for his role in the death of 58-year-old Terry Harrell in June last year when she allegedly ran a red light and struck him while he was riding a scooter.

Acosta was charged with:

Manslaughter;

Reckless driving;

Negligent driving;

Failure to control speed to avoid a collision;

Death of a vulnerable individual caused by motor vehicle;

Driving an emergency vehicle without regard for safety of persons.

He faces up to three years in prison and $2,500 in fines.

“The cases we bring to court are strong because of the reliable and trustworthy police officers we partner with to secure convictions," Bates said. "The allegations against these two officers damage this relationship by calling into question their integrity and ability to protect and serve the residents of our great city.

“As State's Attorney, I must hold them accountable like any other individual who breaks the law in Baltimore."

