Cop Impersonators Cuffed, Kidnapped Victims During Maryland Robberies: Feds

Davonne Tramont Dorsey, 30, of Gwynn Oak, pleaded guilty to carjacking and to using, carrying and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence while admitting that he and others conspired to kidnap their victims to rob them while using force or threats.

According to federal prosecutors, between May and August 2021, Dorsey and others planned to impersonate police officers to stop vehicles, carjack and abduct victims, while using force and threats of force to steal cash.

"Dorsey and other conspirators posed as police officers, using police vests, badges, and a law enforcement-type light bar, to stop the victims and their vehicles, and brandished firearms and a blow torch during the kidnappings," they said.

In one Harford County instance, investigators say that Dorsey and his cohorts, fully armed in police gear, stopped their victim in Edgewood using police-style lights.

Their victim was told he was under arrest for an outstanding warrant by the crew - who identified themselves as law enforcement - before putting him in handcuffs.

From there, Dorsey and his cohorts put duct tape over his eyes and mouth, bound his feet, and put him in the back of their vehicle, taking his Toyota Camry in the process.

They then demanded $10,000 while threatening to kill his parents if he did not cooperate, and when he did not answer questions, one of the conspirators used a blow torch to burn his chest several times for not answering.

After more than five hours, the conspirators stole their victim's necklace, wallet, phone, car keys and dropped him off in Baltimore.

Dorsey also admitted to a separate incident in August 2021 when they accosted a woman after she left her job at a check cashing business.

"The conspirators, wearing police vests and badges, brandished firearms to kidnap victim 'A.K.' and placed her into the rear of one of their vehicles equipped with law enforcement-type lights," court documents state.

"The driver was holding a blowtorch with a blue fuel canister, and 'A.K.' observed a bottle of bleach on the floor in the back of the car. After 'A.K.' entered the vehicle, the men bound 'A.K.'s wrists behind her back with zip-ties and used black duct tape to affix a blindfold over her eyes."

One of the men stated to 'A.K.', “We don’t burn sisters.”

They didn't burn the woman, but instead took her wallet, phone, keys, and demanded access to the check cashing business, terrorizing the woman for nearly six hours before releasing her in Baltimore.

"The men demanded that 'A.K.' provide access to the check cashing business, including demanding the 'A.K.' provide the men with access codes, safe codes, and the amount of money in the safe at the business," officials said.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Dorsey is expected to be sentenced to 15 years in prison in June.

