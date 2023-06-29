Mostly Cloudy with Haze 76°

Code Red: Some Masking Up After Air Quality Alerts Issued For All Of MD, Northern VA

Some residents in the DMV region are breaking their N95 masks out as the air quality throughout the region continues to deteriorate. 

The air quality is at dangerous levels in the DMV region.
Zak Failla
A "Code Red" alert has been issued in the area as smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to infiltrate the East Coast, causing eye-watering, hazy, and potentially dangerous conditions.

Air quality is currently at unhealthy levels for everyone in many areas of the DMV region, and it is the smoke is forecasted to hover over the state for most of the day on Thursday, June 29. 

Officials are advising that residents limit their activities outdoors during the alert, and to consider masking up as a precaution so as to not breathe in the polluted air.

"We are working in conjunction with the Maryland Department of the Environment to monitor the impact that wildfires burning in Canada are having on the air quality in Maryland, "Department of Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott said. "We recommend that everyone stay indoors as much as possible today, especially those who suffer from any respiratory conditions,” 

A new round of storms are expected to roll through the region beginning on Friday and into the weekend, which is expected to help mitigate the smoky skies. 

Those looking to investigate the air quality in their hometowns can do so here.

