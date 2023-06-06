A Few Clouds 62°

Church-Themed Bar, Hotel Bars In Baltimore Named To 'Esquire' List Of Best In America

A church-themed bar and hotel bars in Baltimore were named to the "Esquire" list of the best bars in America for 2023.

The publication's lifestyle and culture director, Kevin Sintumuang, said this year's list (its 18th) has more "spirited originality" than ever before.

Church, the Maryland Avenue bar, for example (which was temporarily closed as of June 1), is reminiscent of an actual church, complete with a pulpit as a greeter stand and pews in the back room, according to "Esquire."

The second (well, and third) Baltimore spot on the list is Ash Bar and Bloom’s at Ulysses. Both are bars at the Ulysses Hotel. The "Esquire" list calls them "two of the most charming bars to ever flank a hotel lobby."

Click here for the complete "Esquire" list of The Best Bars in America, 2023.

