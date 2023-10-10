'Childhood Sweethearts' Use Lifetime Of Love To Land $100K Powerball Prize In Baltimore

Married for more than 50 years, "Childhood Sweethearts" have been playing Maryland Lottery games for as long as they remember, but they never cashed out quite like they did in a recent drawing.

The power couple from Baltimore said that they will never forget the week they won a six-figure "Powerball" prize by playing numbers that were close to their hearts.

"(We used) our birthdays, birth months, and the addresses where we lived when we first started dating," they mused. "We've won plenty of times over the years, but never anything like this."

When they checked the winning "Powerball" numbers days after the Monday, Oct. 2 drawing, they couldn't help but notice that they looked awfully familiar.

It was only then that they realized they had won $50,000.

Then they got a second surprise.

"Childhood Sweethearts" had the foresight to add a "Power Play multiplier" to their ticket, doubling their prize to $100,000.

"We couldn't believe it," they said. "We were both crying."

As they approach retirement, the couple can now go into their golden years a little more comfortably, though they plan to keep testing their luck with their eyes on a bigger prize..

"What a wonderful relief this is," they said, adding, "We have our eyes on that billion-dollar 'Powerball' jackpot."

