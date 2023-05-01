Child Of NFL Linebacker From Baltimore Accidentally Drowns Days After Second Birthday

Officers from the Tampa Police Department responded to Barrett’s home in Tampa at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, where there were reports of a child who had fallen into a pool.

The child was rushed to an area hospital and later pronounced dead, according to reports.

Her death came days after the Barrett family celebrated her second birthday.

Following the announcement of the toddler’s death, several prominent NFL figures reached out on social media to convey their dismay for Barrett, including future Hall of Famer - and former Bucs teammate - Tom Brady.

In a message posted to his Instagram stories on Sunday, the quarterback shared a family photo of the Barrett family with a quote saying that "The Brady's love you," with multiple heart and praying emojis.

Denver Bronco star Russell Wilson also took to Twitter to help console the Baltimore native, posting “Heartbreaking. Praying for you & your family Shaq.”

The Bucs also expressed their condolences toward their popular linebacker in a statement released late on Sunday afternoon.

“Today’s tragic new is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” they wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Police say that the investigation into the child’s death is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected, and it is believed to be accidental.

Barrett, 30, is a Baltimore native who was an undrafted free agent picked by the Denver Broncos in 2014.

After five seasons he signed on with the Buccaneers on a multi-million deal, where he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro status’ before his 2022 season was ended - ironically - in a game against his hometown Baltimore Ravens.

