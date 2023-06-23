'Carey Boyz' Face 887 Years In Prison For Roles In Drug Trafficking Organization In Baltimore

Prosecutors say that the members of the organization have been arrested and indicted for their roles in selling cocaine and fentanyl in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood, specifically around the 1700 block of North Carey Street.

Those arrested following a five-month investigation:

Raheem Gaither (supplier);

Jonathan Chambers (mid-level leadership);

Gregory Carmichael (mid-level leadership);

Tyshaun Wallace (street level);

Keyshawn Edwards (street level);

Stephon Martin (street level);

Everett Leroy Jones (street level);

William Martin (street level).

In January, an investigation was launched into the Carey Boyz, which led to the seizure of two guns, 1,145 vials of cocaine, and approximately 1,500 capsules of fentanyl/fentanyl mixture.

“My prosecutors have, once again, diligently delivered a successful takedown of a criminal organization that was deeply damaging to the surrounding community,” State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said. “These arrests have resulted in the removal of deadly weapons and drugs that instigate violence and trauma in the Sandtown-Winchester community.”

According to the state’s attorney’s office, search warrants of several vehicles and residences in Cockeysville, Windsor Mill, Elkridge, and Baltimore City led to the recovery of:

Seven firearms;

A half kilogram of suspected cocaine;

890 vials of suspected cocaine;

3,712 grams of marijuana;

More than $200,000 in cash.

“Creating sustainable public safety outcomes requires both relentless pursuit of violent groups and coordination of services for those who need them to step away from violence,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

“The takedown announced today delivered the message yet again, if these group members do not stop the violence, we will follow up on our promise to hold them accountable. By getting these individuals off our streets, we are making our city safer for everyone.

Charges against the eight men vary, but include:

Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl;

Conspiracy to distribute cocaine;

Distribution of fentanyl;

Use of a minor to distribute cocaine;

Distribution of cocaine;

Distribution of a large amount of fentanyl;

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine;

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl;

Wear, carry, or transport a loaded handgun;

Possession of a firearm by a minor;

Illegal possession of ammunition.

In total, they face approximately 887 years in prison if they are convicted of all charges.

