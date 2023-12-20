Careful Research Lands Maryland Lottery Player $50K 'Christmas Gift' In Baltimore

The Baltimore man must have made the "nice list" this year after he won a $50,000 second-tier prize playing a "Bonus Bingo X20" ticket that he celebrated at Lottery Headquarters.

The 20-year cybersecurity expert who dubbed his big win "Christmas Gift," did his homework before heading out and picking up his winning ticket.

The man said that he went on the Maryland Lottery website to research his instant ticket purchase, where he noticed that about 80 percent of the "Bonus Bingo X20" tickets had been sold, but there were still big prizes waiting to be had.

Now, he had his target.

From there, the meticulous Lottery player tracked down a retailer - 7207 Deli & Liquor on Harford Road in Baltimore - that was selling the tickets and "Christmas Gift" bought several to try his luck.

Sure enough, when he went to a different retailer later that day to see if he had won, he scanned his tickets and learned of his $50,000 cash windfall.

"This has got to be wrong," he said to himself, according to Lottery officials.

With his winnings, the father of one says he plans to invest his winnings to be used at a later date, though his days of playing the Lottery are not over.

