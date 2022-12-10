Trendy Baltimore Spot Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'

A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report.

Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals."

"The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas for an appetizer to whole fried branzino with mango salad as an entree," it reads.

The yucas bravas were a hit amongst most Yelp reviewers, as were the ribeye and paella.

Click here for the full "Eat This, Not That" list and here for the Alma Cocina website.

