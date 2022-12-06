This Popular Tenant Is Leaving R. House Food Hall

A popular eatery is leaving a Baltimore food hall, as announced in an emotional statement by restaurant officials.

STEM Farm + Kitchen is leaving Baltimore's popular R. House at the end of their season, as announced in an Instagram post celebrating six years at the food hall, by the eatery.

"It is time for a new journey and to make space for other local entrepreneurs to launch their dreams", announced STEM Farm + Kitchen officials. "Seven years ago our mission started here in an abandoned auto shop. We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to create hundreds of job opportunities, serve thousands of plant-based meals, and create community through food".

The shop will begin to wind down over the next six months as they close shop, and are welcoming all past and new customers to come and share some final memories with the STEM Farm + Kitchen group.

