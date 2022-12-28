This Baltimore Diner Chain Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites, Website Says

Guy Fieri has dined at thousands of diners, including several in Maryland, taking viewers to Flavortown in his popular Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

Mashed has compiled a list of the best "Triple D" diners, and for Maryland, flavortown is in Baltimore at Miss Shirley's Cafe.

"The destination dining spot has been serving up Southern and Soul food classics like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits, since 2005", the site says. "And Southern Living dubs it one of the best breakfast spots in the South to boot".

Guy Fieri recommends the Coconut Cream Stuffed French Toast or the Southern Slammer Sandwich, with Mashed recommending a Maryland classic of the Crab Cake and Fried Green Tomato Eggs Benedict.

Click here for the full list from Mashed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.