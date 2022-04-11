Powerball Jackpot Valued At Record-Breaking $1.6 Billion Prize: Officials

The grand prize for the Powerball Jackpot is now the largest in world lottery history, lottery officials announced on Friday, Nov. 4.

The jackpot sits at an astounding $1.6 billion a day before it's drawing, the Maryland State Lottery reports. The cash option for the prize is an estimated $782.4 million.

The historic jackpot has surpassed the previous record of $1.586 billion, won off three tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee in January 2016, lottery officials report.

In Maryland, the largest jackpot win to date is the $731.1 million Powerball ticket from January 2021 in Lonaconing in Allegany County.

Maryland has also seen two other Powerball jackpot-winning tickets: $128.8 million in December 2011 in Elkton (Cecil County) and $108.8 million in September 2011 in Abingdon (Harford County).

The current Powerball jackpot roll began in early August, and there have been 39 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Every drawing produces many winning tickets at the lower prize tiers, which range from $4 to $1 million, and in Maryland, there have been 37 winning tickets sold during the jackpot roll that are worth $50,000 or more.

The last time the jackpot was hit was on Aug. 3 with the $206.9 million winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania, officials said.

Powerball tickets go for $2 a piece and can be bought at retailers across the state.

Winners in Maryland have 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

