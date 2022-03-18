Contact Us
Maryland Rigger Suffers Broken Sternum, Bad Whiplash In Crash

David Cifarelli
https://www.gofundme.com/f/AmandaStover?qid=232b648c57a47a15d50afa3dca2730e6 Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A rigger from the Baltimore area was recovering after a car crash left her with bad whiplash and a broken sternum.

Amanda Stover was heading home from work when she was struck by a driver with expired tags, a warrant and no insurance, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, according to a GoFundMe page launched in her support.

Stover's injuries have left her unable to work or look after her family effectively.

"She must be careful in her breathing and lifting anything," says the page, which had launched more than $8,500 as of Friday, March 18.

Funds will go toward replacing her car, childcare, and incidentals, as she recovers.

Click here to donate.

