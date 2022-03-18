Maryland Rigger Suffers Broken Sternum, Bad Whiplash In Crash

A rigger from the Baltimore area was recovering after a car crash left her with bad whiplash and a broken sternum.

Amanda Stover was heading home from work when she was struck by a driver with expired tags, a warrant and no insurance, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, according to a GoFundMe page launched in her support.

Stover's injuries have left her unable to work or look after her family effectively.

"She must be careful in her breathing and lifting anything," says the page, which had launched more than $8,500 as of Friday, March 18.

Funds will go toward replacing her car, childcare, and incidentals, as she recovers.

