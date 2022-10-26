'Historic' Maryland Restaurant Up For Auction After 50 Years As Family Plans Retirement

An iconic and beloved restaurant that has served Baltimore for generations will be closing its doors for good later this year as owners prepare for retirement.

Bertha's Mussels of Fells Point has been serving the Baltimore community for the past 50 years, and will go up for auction in November, according to the owners, the Norris family.

"We are proud to have actively participated in the growth of this neighborhood, starting with the historic Road Fight and preservation efforts of the 70s, leading to what we now know as the first National Historic District and the booming waterfront destination today. There have been many wonderful times, of course, but what remains most prominent are memories spent with family, kind neighbors, and good friends", state the Norris family.

The restaurant will go up for auction on Tuesday, Nov. 15 with Alex Cooper Auction House. Bids will close on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 12 p.m., according to the auction house.

"Closing Berthas is bittersweet. As a family, we've given so many great years to this wonderful place and are now ready to pursue other life paths and interests. We have made many treasured friendships over the years with our customers, staff, and neighbors. We THANK YOU ALL for being part of our lives", the family continues.

The iconic restaurant will stay open through the auction and plans to operate until at least the end of the year. Customers are welcome and encouraged to visit the restaurant in the last weeks of ownership with the Norris family to celebrate and remember the great Bertha's Mussels.

