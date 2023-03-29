Former 'Top Chef Middle East' Contestant Is Getting Good Reviews For New Baltimore Restaurant

A former contestant on "Top Chef Middle East" has brought a Levantine experience to Baltimore with her new restaurant, Ammoora.

Dima Al-Chaar comes with more than two decades of experience in the restaurant industry spanning 17 countries.

Her latest venture Ammoora is located in the Ritz-Carlton, and draws on her family's recipes with a vegetable-forward menu, the website says.

Ammoora has an average rating of 4.5 stars on Yelp, coming from 27 different Yelpers.

Most reviews note the stunning decor, all apparently handmade from Syria, and make mention that the manager stop at the tables to help explain the menu and how to eat certain dishes.

The few reviews that earned three stars and below note bad service, and high prices for small portions.

Most reviews say the food is delicious and unique, while the service is outstanding. Yelpers loved the Beyti Sujuk Rolls, Mousakhan Chicken Rolls, and Muhammara.

Ammoora, 751 Key Hwy, Baltimore.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.