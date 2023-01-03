Aldi To Replace Baltimore County JOANN Store: Report

Cockeysville residents will soon be getting a new grocery store and saying goodbye to a fabric favorite later this month, reports WMAR 2 News.

Aldi supermarket will replace the JOANN fabric store located at the Church Lane Center near Cranbrook Road after the fabric store closes its doors Jan. 15. Aldi previously went before the county last summer to propose a Cockeysville location. No official opening date for the new supermarket has been revealed, the outlet continues.

After word of the JOANN closure got out, customers began to worry about a rumored "list" of stores set for closure, which JOANN representatives denied, stating that the occasional closure of stores did not mean the company was going out of business or had mass closures. JOANN also has stores in nearby Owings Mills, Parkville, Bel Air, Westminster, Columbia, Severna Park, and Annapolis. To read the full report by WMAR 2 News, click here.

