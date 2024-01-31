Burning Boat Sinks, Second Severely Damaged By Blaze At Baltimore Marina

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the marina to investigate concerns regarding propane tanks being on board one of the vessels.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from two 55’ vessels docked at the marina.

Crews battled the blaze for nearly an hour before one of the boats sank.

Photos appear to show the other vessel with major damages.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland Department of the Environment, Department of Natural Resources Police, and the US Coast Guard also assisted.

Scroll down to view photos from the scene.

