Burning Boat Sinks, Second Severely Damaged By Blaze At Baltimore Marina

A fire involving two boats on the Anchorage Marina in Canton caused one to sink and left another with major damages early on Wednesday, Jan. 31, crews said.

One burning boat sinks, second destroyed in Maryland marina.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore City Fire Department
The aftermath of the marina fire in Baltimore.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore City Fire Department
Crews at the scene of the fire in Baltimore.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore City Fire Department
Crews at the scene of the fire in Baltimore.

Photo Credit: Baltimore City Fire Department
Valerie Musson
The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the marina to investigate concerns regarding propane tanks being on board one of the vessels.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from two 55’ vessels docked at the marina.

Crews battled the blaze for nearly an hour before one of the boats sank.

Photos appear to show the other vessel with major damages.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland Department of the Environment, Department of Natural Resources Police, and the US Coast Guard also assisted.

Scroll down to view photos from the scene.

