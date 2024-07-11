City resident Brandon Lee Adams, Jr. has been arrested and accused of the murder of Cortez Lemon during an altercation on a Mass Transit bus in the 4200 block of Frankford Avenue on Wednesday.

Officers from the department were called at around 1:20 p.m. on July 10 to investigate a reported assault, where they were met by Lemon, who was suffering from multiple life-threatening stab wounds.

He was treated, and rushed to an area hospital, where Lemon later died from his injuries. Adams was quickly apprehended.

On Thursday afternoon, investigators announced that Adams had been identified as the suspect, and he was charged with first-degree murder.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.