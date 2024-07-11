Mostly Cloudy 92°

Brandon Adams Accused Of Killing Cortez Lemon On Bus In MD

An 18-year-old wanted in connection to the fatal stabbing of a teen boy on an MTA bus on Wednesday has been charged, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Brandon Lee Adams Jr. of Baltimore

 Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
Zak Failla
City resident Brandon Lee Adams, Jr. has been arrested and accused of the murder of Cortez Lemon during an altercation on a Mass Transit bus in the 4200 block of Frankford Avenue on Wednesday. 

Officers from the department were called at around 1:20 p.m. on July 10 to investigate a reported assault, where they were met by Lemon, who was suffering from multiple life-threatening stab wounds. 

He was treated, and rushed to an area hospital, where Lemon later died from his injuries. Adams was quickly apprehended.

On Thursday afternoon, investigators announced that Adams had been identified as the suspect, and he was charged with first-degree murder.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

