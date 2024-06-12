Body-Worn Footage Shows End Of Fatal Officer-Involved Shootout In Baltimore

The Maryland Attorney General's Office's Independent Investigations Division (IID) released video on Wednesday of the events leading up to the fatal incident that left 39-year-old Anthony Ferguson dead and an officer injured.

* WARNING: Graphic content *

According to investigators, shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 24, officers on patrol in the 3400 block of South Hanover Street in Baltimore, where they began questioning Ferguson, who was sitting on the porch of a commercial building.

The video shows the officers questioning Ferguson, who was wanted in connection to a previous shooting, prompting them to ask if he was armed.

His backpack was searched by one officer, and when asked if he had a gun on him, Ferguson abruptly stood up, reached into his waistband, struggled to get the weapon out, and began shooting.

Officers ordered Ferguson to drop the weapon, which he did not, and they then exchanged gunfire, with at least one bullet striking him as he went down in a heap amid a hail of bullets.

An officer was also struck in his bulletproof vest. Both were taken to the hospital where Ferguson later died from his injuries. The officer was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Baltimore Police officers involved in the incident were previously identified as:

Sgt. Timothy Copeland, an 18-year veteran;

Det. Nicholas Wellems, a 10-year veteran;

Officer Brandall Mable, a 6-year veteran;

Officer Nicolas Sturla, a 4-year veteran;

Officer Kevin Retamales, a 3-year veteran.

All were assigned to the Southern District. They were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome o the ongoing investigation.

