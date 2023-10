Pauline Allen was found lying on the exit ramp from Pulaski Highway onto Erdman Avenue around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, police in Baltimore said.

Her injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crash Team investigators at 410-396-2606 or 911.

