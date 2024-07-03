Body Found In Alleyway Behind Baltimore Business, Police Say

Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 3, officers were called to the 1600 block of Argyle Avenue, where there was a report of an unidentified body that was found behind the building.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the man was pronounced dead by responding paramedics minutes later at 6:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

The incident is now being probed by homicide detectives.

No details about the man has been released by the department.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives by calling (410) 396-2100.

