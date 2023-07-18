Bodies Of Two Men Pulled From Baltimore County River, Officials Say

The Baltimore County Fire Department confirmed that the bodies of two men have been recovered from the Gunpowder River following a search and rescue operation that began on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the Hammerman Beach area in the 7200 block of Graces Quarters Road in Middle River.

It remains under investigation.

No information about either swimmer has been released by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

