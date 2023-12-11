Black Man Admits To Using KKK Imagery To Threaten Women: Maryland DOJ

David Lee Bradby, 29, who is Black, officials noted, pleaded guilty to targeting at least two women, and their families through a series of messages that were sent over the course of more than three months last year.

According to his guilty plea, between February 2022 and May 2022 Bradby sent 12 text messages to his first victim from six different numbers to which he subscribed.

In the messages, Bradby threatened to kill the West Virginia woman and to assault her family members, despite having no prior relationship with her.

Bradby also admitted that in February 2022, he made threats to a second Black woman who lived in the Baltimore area, posing as "J.M.S.," prosecutors say, and making similar threats.

In that instance, Bradby threatened to blow up his second victim's home, claimed to know where she worked, and used pictures and symbols featured by the KKK in his messages.

He admitted that he sent the messages to the second woman to implicate "J.M.S.," though no motive behind that was provided by federal officials.

Bradby pleaded guilty to making interstate threatening communications. He faces up to five years in federal prison when he is sentenced in February.

