Baltimore Woman Killed In 2-Car Crash In Glen Burnie: Police

It happened at the intersection of Ritchie Highway (MD 2) and Mountain Road around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1.

Mamie F. Johnson was heading northbound on Ritchie Highway in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu and failed to stop at the signal, resulting in a collision with a southbound 2020 Buick Envision that had a green left turn arrow and began to turn left onto Mountain Road, according to police.

Johnson was taken by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to a nearby hospital and pronounced deceased.

The Buick driver and passenger, a 79-year-old man and 73-year-old woman from Glen Burnie, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the AAPD Traffic Safety Section.

