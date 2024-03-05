Overcast 50°

SHARE

Baltimore Woman Killed In 2-Car Crash In Glen Burnie: Police

An 87-year-old Baltimore woman was killed in a two-car crash in Glen Burnie over the weekend, police said.

Anne Arundel County Police Department

Anne Arundel County Police Department

Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department vis Facebook
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

It happened at the intersection of Ritchie Highway (MD 2) and Mountain Road around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1.

Mamie F. Johnson was heading northbound on Ritchie Highway in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu and failed to stop at the signal, resulting in a collision with a southbound 2020 Buick Envision that had a green left turn arrow and began to turn left onto Mountain Road, according to police.

Johnson was taken by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to a nearby hospital and pronounced deceased. 

The Buick driver and passenger, a 79-year-old man and 73-year-old woman from Glen Burnie, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the AAPD Traffic Safety Section. 

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE