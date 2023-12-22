Baltimore Teens Hit 100MPH During Pursuit After Robbing Virginia Vape Shop: Police

At around 3 a.m. on Friday, members of the Leesburg Police Department were called to the Tobacco King and Vape shop on Fieldstone Drive NE, where there was a report of a break-in, though the suspects were able to get away before officers arrived.

Upon that arrival, investigators found that the front plate glass door was smashed and the cash register tray, and merchandise were taken by a pair that fled in a red Kia sedan.

According to police, a Virginia state trooper was able to locate the Kia on Route 7 in Ashburn, and attempted to stop it for speeding, though the driver had other intentions.

Rather than stop, the teen instead sped up, topping 100 mph during the pursuit before ultimately stopping near I-495, where the two were apprehended without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

Both minors are being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center on charges filed by both the Leesburg Police Department and Virginia State Police.

The incident remains under investigation.

