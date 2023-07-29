Baltimore Teen Shot In Groin In Stable Condition In Maryland, Police Say

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 2100 block of West Saratoga Street, where there was a reported shooting, but no victim was found in the area.

A short time later, while investigating, officers received a report of a shooting victim who walked into an area hospital for treatment.

At the hospital, police say that they found a 19-year-old man - whose name has not been released - suffering from a gunshot wound to his groin.

He was listed in stable condition later on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or events leading up to it has bee asked to contact the police by calling (410) 396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

