Baltimore School To Reopen After Vandalism Investigation

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday, May 22, members of the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the Northwest Academy of Health Sciences School in the 4600 block of Old Court Road, where there was a report of vandalism on campus.

Police say that it is believed that someone gained entry to the building over the weekend, and vandalized school grounds. The nature of the vandalism has not been released by investigators.

The incident led to classes being canceled on Monday. After school and evening activities were also canceled.

More information is expected to be released as the police continue investigating.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

