Baltimore Police On Scene Of Barricade Situation; Residents Advised To Stay Inside (Developing)

Members of the Baltimore Police Department were called to a home in the 1700 block of Harlem Avenue, according to an alert issued shortly after noon on Aug. 1.

Polices say that several streets in the immediate area are going to be closed for an unknown amount of time, and residents in the area have been asked to stay inside while they negotiate with the suspect.

SWAT is on scene, according to the department. No additional details about the standoff have been released.

More information is expected to be provided as the situation unfolds.

This is a developing story.

