Baltimore Police Officer Admits To Vehicular Manslaughter For Fatal Scooter Crash: Maryland AG

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office released its investigative report on Friday, Feb. 16.

Baltimore City Police Officer Alexis Acosta was driving on the 2400 block of E. Biddle Street in a police cruiser with lights and sirens activated while responding to an officer assistance call on June 21, 2022 around 12:40 p.m.

The officer collided with a scooter as he entered the intersection of E. Biddle Street and N. Milton Avenue. Terry Harrell, the 58-year-old driver of the scooter, was hospitalized in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Acosta, meanwhile, was unharmed. The Baltimore Police Department cruiser involved in the fatal crash was not equipped with a dashboard camera, investigators noted.

A grand jury indicted Officer Acosta for manslaughter, reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, death of a vulnerable individual caused by motor vehicle, and driving an emergency vehicle without regard for safety of persons, the Baltimore City State’s AG announced in May 2023.

He pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and was sentenced to three years, all suspended, and two years of supervised probation on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Click here for the full report.

