Baltimore Man With Golden Ticket Claims $500K 'Multi-Match' Jackpot

A Baltimore man became the fourth in Maryland to hit the game's jackpot this year after methodically plotting out his play en route to the big win.

The winning ticket was sold at Royal Farms on Cromwell Park Drive in Glen Burnie.

According to Lottery officials, Multi-Match has a starting jackpot that grows each time no winner matches all six of the drawn numbers. Unlike the multi-state games, Multi-Match tickets are sold only in Maryland, so the prizes don’t get nearly as large but the odds of winning are a lot better.

Each Multi-Match purchase includes three sets of six numbers from 1 to 43, and if all six of the numbers drawn match all six numbers on one line of a ticket, that’s a jackpot winner

"You have a little better percentage chance of winning," the winner said.

Naturally, the Lottery player only has logical plans for the six-figure prize, though some altruism is also under consideration, as he said that he plans to direct some cash to charities that support ALS research, feeding the hungry, a children’s hospital and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

“Its going into savings for retirement,” the Baltimore player said after claiming his prize at Lottery headquarters. “I’m going to let it start to work for me.”

